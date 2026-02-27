Report: Ubisoft extremely hyped for Assassin's Creed Hexe internally

HQ

Right now, we know that Ubisoft is working on multiple big projects in its key franchises, but for Assassin's Creed, the game that appears closest to release is Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe. A game that takes Assassin's Creed back to its roots in some ways, and looks to explore entirely new avenues in others.

Apparently, the game's development is going well. Really well, if the latest word from Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson is to be believed. Some gamers have grown sceptical of Henderson's Ubisoft reporting, however he clearly has solid sources at the company. Even so, it's always worth taking any unofficial source with a pinch of salt.

"Assassin's Creed Hexe is the one project everyone at Ubisoft wants to work on because of how good it's shaping up to be," Henderson wrote on Twitter/X. This was in reference to the creative director of the game leaving, which might not have the massive impact you'd think according to Henderson.

We'll just have to wait and see, but now Assassin's Creed Shadows is behind us, perhaps it's time to get out our rock crystals and start collecting moon water as we prepare to be witches in the new AC game. It'd be nice even just to get a new image, so we don't have to keep using this one of the logo.