Amazon to reportedly begin testing robots for deliveries

Those who dream of a world without human interaction may be in luck, as it seems soon Amazon could be delivering your parcels with a humanoid robot rather than a human.

A new report from The Information (which is subscriber-locked, Reuters link to read here) tells us that Amazon has built an indoor obstacle course at its San Francisco, California office, where it plans to train these robots to make deliveries.

Using AI software to train the robots, this appears to be the latest step in Amazon embracing technology to further its efficiency. From its warehouses to its deliveries, it seems Amazon is ridding itself of the human touch for a metallic one.

