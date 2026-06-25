Alexia Putellas send reassuring message, she is in Caracas, Venezuela for charity events

HQ

On Thursday afternoon, the news broke that Alexia Putellas, who spent 14 years at FC Barcelona, winning two Ballon d'Ors, would be joining London City Lionesses, a Women's Super League club, for the next two seasons. Putellas wants to stay close to Barcelona, rejecting offers in United States, and reportedly she prioritised a team in England's top division to remain competitive and earn her place at Spanish national team next summer for World Cup.

The official announcement by the Women's Super League club has not been made yet, and the news broke when Putellas was in Venezuela for a charity event. On Instagram stories, Putellas confirmed she was safe after the earthquakes that took place overnight.

"Hello everyone. Given the earthquakes that occurred yesterday in Venezuela, I want to let you know that my family and I are safe in Caracas. Thank you for your messages. Much strength to all Venezuelans and all the affected families in the face of this tragedy"

Putellas was in the Venezuelan capital participating in several charity events with her foundation, Eleven, in collaboration with the Monumental League, as reported by EFE. From there, she is expected to fly directly to London for her presentation as a new player in the WSL.

Caracas is close to the place where both earthquakes took place within 38 seconds one from the other, and several building were damaged or collapsed. The current death toll remains 164, with almost 1,000 injured, but it's feared it could be much worse, with the U.S. Geological Survey estimating a 42% chance of between 10,000 and 100,000 deaths.