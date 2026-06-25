Alexia Putellas chooses London City Lionesses in Women's Super League as her next club after leaving Barcelona

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FC Barcelona legend Alexia Putellas, one of the most important players not only for the Catalan club but in the history of women's football, has announced her new destination: London City Lionesses, in the Women's Super League, for the next two years.

Putellas, 32, spent 14 years at Barcelona, winning Ballon d'Or twice in 2021 and 2022, four Champions League titles and 10 league titles, but she decided to leave the club at the end of this season, much to the surprise of her fans. Despite receiving offering from all around the world, including United States, she has prioritised playing in the Women's Super League for two reasons: being closer to her family in Barcelona and being in a competitive team with the goal of making into World Cup 2027 next summer.

London City Lionesses already features several Spanish players including goalkeeper Jana Fernández and forward Lucía Corrales, both teammates with Putellas at the Spanish national team, and a Spanish coach, Eder Maestre. Another former Barça player, Mapi León, will also join the London City Lionesses.

Founded in 2019, the Lionesses competed in the Championship, second tier in England, winning the league title in 2024/25, and during the 25/26 season they finished in sixth place, out of 12, in their first season at the Women's Super League. They are not qualified for Women's Champions League, so Alexia Putellas will not face her former teammates, at least not during her first year.