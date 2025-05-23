Elden Ring movie confirmed, is being directed by Alex Garland

HQ

Earlier this month, we shared a rumour about Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Civil War and Warfare) being set to direct an Elden Ring movie with A24. The website that started the rumour removed the article shortly afterwards, which usually means it's true or really wrong. Turns out, it was the former.

Bandai Namco confirms A24 is teaming up with Garland to make an Elden Ring movie. They make it sound like the movie will be an adaptation of the game, so please share your dream casting for Melina, The Tarnished, Malenia and other beloved characters.