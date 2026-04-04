Elden Ring movie set seems to have been discovered in the English countryside

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Things have been pretty quiet regarding the film adaptation of Elden Ring. At least up until now. Because it seems like a person who goes by the online alias Throx has managed to find the filming location out in the English countryside after being tipped off by an anonymous source.

And to be frank, the clips that's been posted on TikTok undeniably look very real, with that wonderfully dark and epic vibe to it. Which leads us to believe (and hope) that maybe the Alex Garland directed movie actually is moving forward, albeit slowly.

For those of you who missed it or forgot the details, the Elden Ring movie is being produced by A24 in close collaboration with Bandai Namco, and with Garland in the director's chair, this could truly be something to look forward to.

According to reports, he went "all in" and wrote a truly juicy script just because he really wanted to win over FromSoftware and Miyazaki. Of course, there are still many questions, and no official statement has been released. But perhaps the Elden Ring movie is closer than we think, and no longer just a distant idea or dream. Check out the clip below.

What do you think? Does this look legit, and are you looking forward to the film adaptation?