Adolescence star Stephen Graham invites dads across the globe to be in new book

Adolescence took the world and especially the UK by storm when it aired earlier in the year, with Emmy-winning performances from lead Stephen Graham and co-stars Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty. Now, Stephen Graham hopes he can continue the message found at the heart of the drama with a new book.

Graham's book invites dads from across the world to write letters to their sons, in the hopes of combatting toxic masculinity in an age where it's rife on social media. Graham's own letter will be included. "My hope for this book is that it will be a continuation of the message of Adolescence and a tool for fathers to start more conversations with their sons," he told the BBC.

Submissions are now open, and will be until the 12th of January, 2026. "We want to hear from men of all ages, first-time fathers, absent fathers, fathers who've been there but never truly been there, fathers who've lost and fathers who just want to find a way to say I love you, to tell their sons what they mean to them and to talk openly about what it means to be a man," said Graham.

The book is expected to be published next October.

