Aang and the gang attempt to save the Earth Kingdom in Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2

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We've had to wait over two years for Netflix to offer up a second season of its live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, as the first season dropped back in February 2024. Thankfully, it does seem like this wait is set to be a thing of the past, as the streaming giant ended up greenlighting a second and third season at the same time, deciding to also film these seasons back-to-back, with even Season 3 now wrapped.

With this in mind, it's almost time for the second chapter to arrive, as Season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender will debut on June 25. With the premiere just over a month away, Netflix has now shared a full trailer that teases what the coming episodes will offer, with this being focussed on the events of the second season of the animated show (Book 2, as it's known) and chronicling how Aang and the gang reach the Earth Kingdom, learn earth-bending skills, and attempt to protect the region from a Fire Nation assault.

Check out the trailer for the coming episodes below, and if you haven't seen Season 1 as of yet, check out our full thoughts on the initial batch of episodes here.