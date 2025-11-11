Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender has wrapped production on its third and final season

HQ

It was in early 2024 that Netflix premiered its live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender, a project that performed well enough that the streamer decided not to just greenlight a second season but a third and final one too. We haven't had much of major note to report on about this show since that day, but this has now changed, as Netflix reveals that production on the show has concluded.

Yep, not only has the second season wrapped filming but so has the third too. To this end, a snippet of the cast behind-the-scenes has been shared, while a Netflix Tudum article adds some additional bits of information from writer and executive producer Christine Boylan

"When we started working on Season 2, we gathered three forces: integrity, hope, and joy. And here we are almost three years later wrapping the end of production with an immensely talented and devoted team that met those ideals and exceeded them. I am eternally grateful to be part of this important, hilarious, action-packed team who is bringing this epic live action story to the world."

We still don't know exactly when the second season of the show will arrive, but it did wrap production back in May 2025.