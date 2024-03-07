Avatar: The Last Airbender has been renewed for a second and third season

HQ

Anyone who has watched the animated version of Avatar: The Last Airbender will know that the series is split into three seasons known as books. Clearly that's also the intention of the live action version of the show, as now Netflix has affirmed that Avatar: The Last Airbender will be back for a second and third outing.

Upon getting the news, Fire Lord Ozai actor Daniel Dae Kim hosted a video call with the young crew where he revealed to them that the show will be back for a couple more seasons. It's a really wholesome video that you can see below.

There's no firm word on when exactly Avatar: The Last Airbender will be back, but considering filming hasn't started on the follow-up seasons just yet, it's probably best to expect a premiere in late 2025 at the earliest due to the amount of special effects used in the series. Although hopefully the third season will come fairly quickly after that.