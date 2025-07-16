A Minecraft Movie's most famous song is now available in Minecraft

HQ

I feel slightly embarrassed I wrote the lyrics in the header from memory. Hey, when a song sticks, it sticks, am I right? Lava Chicken is the shortest song to break into the Billboard top 100, and its popularity has now allowed it to break out of its movie confines and into the game A Minecraft Movie is based on.

As noted by Dexerto, Lava Chicken is available as part of the 1.21.94 update to Minecraft. The song is available to be played over and over thanks to it being found on the Lava Chicken by Hyper Potions music disk.

This disk offers a remixed version of the original song, which remains as catchy as Jack Black's eccentric lyrics and will undoubtedly be used to troll your friends by placing a music box behind the walls of their house.

To get the Lava Chicken music disk, all you have to do is defeat a baby zombie atop a chicken, also known as a Chicken Jockey. Minecraft appears to have combined the most-memorable moments from A Minecraft Movie into one music disk.

