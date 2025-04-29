A Minecraft Movie is embracing the memes with block party screenings

HQ

A Minecraft Movie is attempting to capitalise on the memes brought about by the film's lines and existence with new block party screenings, which are set to begin in the US from the 2nd of May.

We've already seen one screening at an Odeon in Australia embrace people throwing popcorn, getting loud, and repeating the lines in A Minecraft Movie, and now theatres in America will soon do the same.

Following A Minecraft Movie's release, fans immediately flocked to the cinemas to repeat famous lines such as "I ... am Steve," "Chicken Jockey," and more. Once these climactic moments hit the screen, all hell broke loose.

However, as Variety reports, following initial warnings and cinemagoers being banned for this disruptive behaviour, the block party screenings will instead encourage it. As the internet moves on so quickly from trends nowadays, though, we'll have to see if this can recreate the Chicken Jockey spark.

