A Minecraft Movie director reacts to "Chicken Jockey" meme

Despite failing to impress critics, Jared Hess' A Minecraft Movie has managed to find immense success with audiences. Earning hundreds of millions of dollars in its opening weekend, the film has been drawing crowds to say the least, with a portion of its audience coming for what seems to be just one line.

As Jason Momoa prepares to fight a chicken in a boxing ring, a box from the ceiling descends, dropping a zombie child onto the chicken, creating a (say it with me) Chicken Jockey. As Jack Black's Steve screams the line, hundreds of cinemagoers erupt into applause, throwing popcorn in the air.

These viral videos have created somewhat of a backlash, as while some find it harmless fun to see the wild reaction to this line, others point out that someone has to clean up the mess at the end of the day. A Minecraft Movie's director Jared Hess has weighed in on the matter, and doesn't see the harm.

"It's weird when you're having too much fun and the cops get called," Hess told Entertainment Weekly, referencing one video which showed police appearing in a theatre because of the noise Chicken Jockey prompted. "It's funny because I think it's just literally cheering and throwing popcorn, which is so funny to me that cops are getting called for popcorn. Yeah, it's hilarious. I've seen so many funny videos. It's great, especially when people are climbing on their friends' shoulders and standing up and cheering for those moments. It's like this crazy anticipation. But, man, I'm just glad people are making memories with their friends and families."

It's unlikely the meme will last, as already some cinemas are threatening to kick people out and ban them if they make a scene over Chicken Jockey, but what a glorious experience it must have been to see a Chicken Jockey riot start live.