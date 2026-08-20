007 First Light has now topped 4 million copies sold

HQ

Shortly after 007 First Light debuted on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, a couple of things became immediately clear. For one, the game was a big commercial success out the gates, with over two million copies sold in the first few days. The other element was the future of the series wasn't exactly clear, as publisher Amazon Game Studios made it seem like developer IO Interactive wouldn't be involved in a sequel. This latter point proved to be a bit of miscommunication, and since Amazon Game Studios has been very clear any 007 First Light follow-up would involve IO Interactive and that it is "realistic" to assume a sequel would eventually be made.

Now the premise of a sequel arriving is looking increasingly likely, as it has been confirmed 007 First Light has now sold as many as four million copies since launch. This means the game is averaging around one million copies per month since the initial approximate two million were shifted at debut, which makes it very clear this game is a hit and continues to be so.

The question now is how many copies 007 First Light will shift by the time the game marks its first anniversary, as the current trajectory would suggest around 12 million units. However, we are heading into an insanely packed autumn, which features Grand Theft Auto VI, and likewise a very busy spring is on the horizon before that time, so expect sales to slow down in the months ahead as competition continues to step up. That being said, the Nintendo Switch 2 launch hasn't happened yet and that will lead to a boost in sales too.

What do you think about 007 First Light?