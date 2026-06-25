IO Interactive is making "really good progress" on the Switch 2 version of 007 First Light

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While PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S players have been able to dive into 007 First Light since late May, Nintendo Switch 2 owners have been left waiting their turn to experience IO Interactive's espionage action game with Patrick Gibson as James Bond. This is because the Danish developer decided to delay the Switch 2 edition of the title in April, with this being an indefinite delay with no clear launch plans in sight.

As we're on the cusp of July and there is still no update on this front, Pocket Tactics has since spoken with IO Interactive's senior licensing producer, Theuns Smit, to get an update on the Switch 2 edition of 007 First Light.

Smit explains that work on the edition is "charging ahead, it's going great, we're seeing really good progress on the optimization side of things, because that's basically what it's all about for us." He adds, "we want to make sure that we give it its time in optimization and performance, [so] that it reaches the quality that not only we desire, but that we feel our players deserve."

As for a launch timeline, Smit notes "we're just looking forward to later this summer, moving into it, and you know, in the future coming once we're ready to share even more, we will, but from what I can share, at least now, is things are on track and moving, and that it's going well."

So maybe it won't be too much longer until Switch 2 users can join in on the fun. Curiously, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight launched a few days before 007 First Light and that game will be getting its Switch 2 version in September, so maybe we'll get a launch repeat this autumn... What do you expect?