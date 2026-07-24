Amazon Gaming head claims "it's realistic to think that there would be a sequel" to 007 First Light

HQ

Shortly after 007 First Light made its arrival and proved to be a big hit among gamers around the world, a bit of confusion ensued as it seemed like Amazon MGM Studios would be taking the James Bond licence from Danish IO Interactive so it could handle future games in the series in-house. This led to a reasonable amount of uproar, which was soon settled when it confirmed there were crossed-wires and in fact Amazon was simply noting nothing had been locked in on the sequel front as of yet.

Little has changed in the weeks since this mania, meaning we don't really know much else in regards to whether IOI will be helming a sequel project, but there is a good amount of hope, at least judging by comments from Amazon Gaming head Jeff Gattis in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz.

For one, Gattis explained "we did not confirm anything about who's publishing or developing the next Bond sequel. Like Hakan [Abrak, IOI CEO] said, we haven't even discussed it really yet."

What he did go on to add is that "the game's awesome. That's great. I think it's realistic to think that there would be a sequel. Technically, Amazon does own the rights to the game, but we're going to do what's right by the game, we're not trying to bring everything into Amazon."

And as for where IOI sits in this equation, he signs off on the matter by stating "given the success of this one, I think you probably want IOI developing it."

For those curious about whether Amazon has had thoughts about snapping up IOI and bringing the Danish company into its first-party line-up, all Gattis noted was "anything's possible" even if there have been "no conversations about that right now."

Would you like to see a follow-up to 007 First Light?