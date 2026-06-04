Report: 007 First Light has sold 2.2 million copies since the release

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We've previously reported several times that 007 First Light appears to have gotten off to a strong start, despite reports of low pre-orders. Perhaps the game's excellent reviews have contributed to this trend.

Now, the analytics firm Alinea Analytics has released its assessment of sales based on all available data, noting that a total of 2.2 million copies are estimated to have been sold since launch. PlayStation 5 has been by far the largest platform for the game (we hope Sony takes note of this; the PlayStation audience still loves its high-budget single-player adventures), with the breakdown being 55.1% PS5, 33.1% Steam, and 11.8% Xbox.

In terms of revenue, both PlayStation and Xbox are higher because console games often cost more, and there are significant regional price differences. PlayStation and Xbox together account for over two-thirds of players, which once again shows that there is a difference in gaming preferences between console and PC gamers.