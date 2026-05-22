Zach Cregger addresses criticism of his Resident Evil movie

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Zach Cregger has addressed criticisms of his upcoming Resident Evil movie, as some fans find it doesn't exactly reflect the experience of the games as they'd hoped. Cregger's film recently shared its first trailer, where he experienced what he calls a "divided" reaction for the first time.

"I feel great about it. I really like the movie a lot," Cregger told fellow horror director Curry Barker for Interview Magazine. It's clear from his statement that Cregger's confidence isn't knocked too much, though he does bring up the hate online.

"It's been a wild week since the teaser came out to see the divided reaction online. There's so many people that clearly really want the video game, meaning the characters and story from the video game, and anything different than that is really not welcomed. I didn't realize how passionate some people were about that," he said.

Despite there being some backlash, the Resident Evil movie is still in the hands of one of horror's hottest directors right now. Coming off the back of Weapons, Cregger remains a Hollywood favourite, and a lot of us are intrigued by his unique take on Resident Evil, even if it looks markedly different from the games we've played before.

Resident Evil releases in theatres on the 18th of September.