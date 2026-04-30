Resident Evil goes full horror in Zack Cregger's eerie teaser of the upcoming movie

Zack Cregger, the man who has graced us with both Barbarian and the stunningly brilliant Weapons, is getting ready to scare the pants off us once again with his film adaptation of Resident Evil. And with this first teaser trailer, we're getting a small but very (itchy) tasty sneak peak of what to expect.

Those of you who've followed our reporting on the movie know that it's been previously mentioned that the film will share very little with the games and previous adaptations. And this clearly becomes very obvious from the teaser as well. Which at a surface level bares very little, indeed if anything, in common with the franchise.

It's far darker, gloomier, and scarier than anything we've seen from previous films, and perhaps even compared to the games. Sporting an almost a suffocating sense of desperation, and an ensemble of terrifying creatures that seem to go far beyond "ordinary zombies." In short, this looks incredibly exciting, and you can check out the teaser below.

Resident Evil will hit theatres on September 18th.

Are you excited, and what do you think of the teaser?