YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, and Snapchat all featured in UK's under-16 social media ban

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Yesterday, it was confirmed that the UK will be soon passing a bill that will ban under-16s from being able to even access most social media platforms. There was always conversation surrounding limiting how much social media youngsters could access, but Prime Minister Keir Starmer has come to the solution that a 'blanket ban' is simply the safest and most effective option.

As per BBC News, Starmer noted that he was "not prepared to compromise on the safety and happiness of our children" and that this was all coming into effect in a bid to give children their childhoods back. However, it has raised some questions.

For one, a blanket ban implies that all social media platforms will be out of reach from youngsters, which even includes platforms with educational elements like YouTube and basic communication platforms like WhatsApp. So what is actually being banned?

The UK government hasn't published the full list of banned platforms, but Starmer has noted TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and X would all be affected by the legislation. What won't be affected is WhatsApp, Signal, YouTube Kids, and even Roblox.

Likewise, it's noted that over-16s will need to prove their age via digital identification, be this a facial scan, inputting a credit card tied to the person in question, or simply having an online footprint that would affirm someone to be over 16 years of age. This is already in effect for many strictly adult platforms or services online, including accessing the entire array of features on many social media platforms.

The legislation is expected to be passed in Parliament by Christmas 2026 and then will come into effect in spring 2027.