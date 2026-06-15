The UK will ban under-16s from using social media platforms by spring 2027

HQ

It has been confirmed that the United Kingdom will soon ban under-16s from being able to access social media platforms.

What was originally thought to be more of a controlling method, where youngsters would be limited to what they can access and do on social media platforms, has since been upgraded to a full-on ban, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer announcing the news in a press conference this morning, where he mentioned it was "clear that a full ban is the right choice."

As per BBC News, the plan is for the regulation to pass before Christmas 2026 in Parliament and for it then to be put into effect in spring 2027, with under-16s then completely blocked from accessing social media platforms in an effort to ensure a no-compromise plan in regards to the safety of children.

The exact details related to the ban have yet to be shared, as there are many elements that need to be ironed out, especially in regards to which platforms will be banned and limited. For example, while many may agree that the X (formerly Twitter) of today is no place for children, YouTube is often used as a learning tool and WhatsApp is frequently the platform selected for communication, begging the question as to whether these platforms will be blocked from children too.