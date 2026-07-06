You'll be able to watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle I on Crunchyroll before the end of July

If you've been following the Demon Slayer anime, you'll know the story is steadily nearing its conclusion. Following several seasons of television, the Demon Slayer narrative is ending with three feature-length theatrical movies, the first of which premiered last year and was known as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle I.

This flick premiered in September 2025 and proved to be a massive hit among fans around the world, generating almost $800 million in box office ticket sales and proving that the decision to conclude the saga with three movies was a very smart one.

While we don't yet have a premiere date to look ahead towards for the second or third films in this trilogy, as part of Anime Expo in Los Angeles, it was revealed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle I will be coming to Crunchyroll before the end of the month, meaning subscribers will be able to check out the major theatrical event from the comfort of their own home.

The streaming arrival date is set for July 28, with most regions able to check out the flick with a subscription to the anime platform. We say most, as Netflix will be debuting the film in most of Asia instead, with the exception of Japan, Mainland China, and India.

If you haven't seen Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle I yet, don't miss our dedicated review.