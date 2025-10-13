Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle breaks record as the highest-grossing foreign film in U.S. history

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle continues to amaze both friends and strangers as one of the biggest hits of 2025 in cinemas around the world. We have already talked about its previous records at the international box office, but now we are here to recognise yet another honour: being the highest-grossing foreign film of all time in the United States.

This is an absolutely huge feat, which has managed to unseat Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) from its throne, according to Box Office Mojo's updated data. Ang Lee's film made more than $128.5 million in US theatres, and Kimetsu no Yaiba's latest film passed the $128.6 million mark this weekend.

This achievement is yet another notch on the sheet of Tanjiro Kamado and friends, who are now in the top 5 highest grossing films of the year worldwide. This past weekend also saw it overtake the live action How to Train Your Dragon, and take its total at the time of writing to $648 million. And it is still on the air.

Have you seen Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle yet? If you don't know what to expect yet, don't miss our review.