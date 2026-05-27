You don't have to know Deep Rock Galactic at all to play Rogue Core

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Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core isn't just for fans of the original game. Of course, they're going to have a bit of a leg up when it comes to knowledge of the lore, mechanics, and general gist of the gameplay, but Ghost Ship Games wants this to be an experience everyone can enjoy, whether you're a seasoned dwarf or just getting your first hints of stubble.

Speaking to Ghost Ship's Marketing Manager Aaron Hathaway, we asked how much people should brush up on their dwarf lore before heading into Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core and whether they need to have played the first game to appreciate this one.

"You don't have to be familiar at all, but it helps," Hathaway said. "Rogue Core shares a lot of DNA with Deep Rock Galactic, so many fundamental controls will translate — movement, shooting, mining, traversal. At the same time, Rogue Core's gameplay experience is quite different from Deep Rock Galactic. It's faster-paced, harder, and more combat-focused."

If you are a Deep Rock Galactic afficionado, then the difficulty starts with Rogue Core at about the level of Hazard 3 from the original game, Hathaway says. That means that what Hathaway calls the "chill in the caves and mine a bit" experience isn't really there in Rogue Core, and so perhaps more casual enjoyers should stick to the OG Deep Rock.

Check out our full interview with Aaron Hathaway here, and our impressions of Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core here.