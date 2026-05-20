Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core Early Access

Helldivers II, Warhammer: Vermintide II, Left 4 Dead 2, and the recently released Far Far West are all co-op hits that have one thing in common: they incentivise their players to embrace the chaos, to ramp up that difficulty and stare down hordes of oncoming foes. They're forced to have each other's backs, or face the dreaded defeat screens. Deep Rock Galactic has fostered an incredible community with a similar formula in its base game, and now seeks to add a roguelike spin in Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core.

Even in Early Access, Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core succeeds in this main task. Taking us back to the main setting of the first game, we're now faced with mining facilities overrun by strange creatures coming in through interdimensional tears in reality. The Core Spawn are deadly aliens unlike anything you'll have seen in the base game, and it's up to us and our fellow dwarves as the Reclaimers to kick them off of Hoxxes and restore the deep mining facilities so dwarves can get back to using their pickaxes in peace.

As you could probably tell from the title, Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core has a roguelike structure. You do have permanent character progression through certain upgrades you can acquire, but otherwise you start a run with a clean slate, grab a weapon, a gadget, a grenade, and then upgrade or swap out your stuff as you go on. Through the course of a run, you'll delve through multiple levels, facing deadlier foes and powering up until you're ready for a final confrontation with the boss of the level.

You can sum up Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core's loop with kill, move down a level, and kill some more, but that would be doing the game a disservice. There's a very satisfying gameplay loop at the heart of Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, and it strikes a great balance between getting upgrades and spending time on doing it. The longer you spend on a level, the more likely it is you'll get swarmed. But, if you don't risk chasing down that upgrade for your gun or character, it might be you won't be strong enough to face the next level or the boss. The more facilities you free as well, the further you can go in subsequent runs, meaning you're having to strategize each time you want to up the ante. I also want to highlight the game's loot system, which led to plenty of cooperation and a few arguments with my fellow teammates.

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Essentially, in Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, whenever you get your guns, or your grenades, or some equipment, you'll be greeted with five options on a full party. The game randomly picks who chooses their loot first, so you not only have to be concerned with your own build, but you're also watching out for your friends, too. Sure, you can be an arse and just nab the best upgrades all the time, but that's not for the good of the team or the run. It's a really nice addition to the game, that helps you feel even more like a team when playing with friends. That said, I will also mention while we're on the topic of loot how at the moment, a lot of the game's improvements feel incremental, rather than game-changing.

There's a lot of upgrades that add percentages, rather than things that feel like they truly affect the way you play or even how a gun, character, or gadget works. It can make the runs start to feel a bit samey, as there's not really the potential for you to get incredibly wacky with certain upgrades and combos. It's something that can be changed, as this is an Early Access title at the end of the day, but it's a point worth considering, nonetheless.

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At times, it doesn't feel like Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core is in Early Access, though, as the game has a lot of polish you'd expect from a full release already. As mentioned, the gameplay and shooting is tight and satisfying, the level design is really solid, with it being difficult to get lost even with much of your surroundings being similar cave layouts. The classes are distinctive and each powerful in their own rights (I have a particular fondness for the Spotter at the moment). But, if there's one thing that really makes Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core feel more like a full release than an Early Access one, it's in the personality shining through the game, especially in its hub world. There's a fully functioning gym with minigames attached, a juke box, and of course beers to down at the end of a shift. Things like this let me know Ghost Ship Games is cooking with gas, and will continue to do so as this game digs its way to 1.0.

Before that release, we do have some issues to fix. The audio design feels quite off at the minute, especially for enemy sounds and for combat in general. There's not enough oomph in a lot of the weapons outside of a select few, and enemy noises sound distant, even if they're right next to you. There are problems with the UI at the minute, too. Not being able to see player's names above their heads is detrimental to the co-op experience, particularly with friendly fire being on. The amount of times I shot a friend in the dark because I didn't know they were a friendly was shocking, but even if that's weirdly intended, I'd still argue for player names just to make it easier to find the friends who are in trouble before they're downed. Playing as the Spotter, for example, I could throw an ammo crate down (which is seriously helpful considering how limited ammo is in the game). However, when one of my teammates is calling out for ammo, it's seriously difficult to find which one needs it among the swarms of Core Spawn. Player names above heads would do away with that issue.

Also, the tutorial is really odd at the minute. It's a simulation, so the map has a weird digital effect over it, but it's also not a simulation because it just looks like a regular level, which means the digital effect is just an eyesore. Either get rid of the filter or make it more of a simulation without the use of a regular environment. That might sound like a proper nitpick, but it's the first thing people see when they play the game, and it doesn't leave a great impression.

Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core is in Early Access, and so there's plenty of time for it to be polished from a good to very good experience into an amazing one just like the original game. It has all the right stuff at the minute: great gameplay, tonnes of personality, a rewarding loop and playable dwarves. A few minor issues are holding it back, but if we know anything about Ghost Ship Games, it's that they listen to the fans, and will deal with the issues presented to them.