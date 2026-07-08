World Cup 2026 quarter-finals are set: the last eight teams to play this weekend

HQ

From 48 teams, to just eight: the World Cup round of 16 has ended in a dramatic way, with a penalty shootout in which Switzerland reached quarter-finals for the first time in 72 years after stunning Colombia in penalties, hours after Argentina came from behind to defeat Egypt.

Now, the World Cup final eight is set, with six European teams, only one South American and only one African. Matches will take place from Thursday to Sunday, with Wednesday being the first rest day since the competition started nearly one month ago.

Who do you think will win World Cup 2026?

2026 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals



Thursday, 9 July - Morocco vs France — 22:00 CEST / 21:00 BST



Friday, 10 July - Spain vs Belgium — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Saturday, 11 July - Norway vs England — 23:00 CEST / 22:00 BST



Sunday, 12 July - Argentina vs Switzerland — 03:00 CEST / 02:00 BST (overnight from Saturday)



The winner of Spain/Belgium will face France or Morocco in the semifinal on Tuesday, July 14. Norway or England will face Argentina or Switzerland on the other semifinal on Wednesday July 15, both at 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST. Remember that the final is on Sunday, July 19, at 21 CEST, 20 BST; and the third place match on Saturday July 18 at 23 CEST, 22 BST.