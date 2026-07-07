Argentina produces incredible comeback in dramatic World Cup match against Egypt

HQ

Argentina has qualified for World Cup quarter-finals after overcoming a huge scare against Egypt, going from 2-0 to winning 3-2 in 20 minutes, with goals by Cuti Romero, Leo Messi and Enzo Fernández. Egypt took an early lead in the first half by Yasser Ibrahim, and shortly after Leo Messi missed a penalty, second time he missed this World Cup.

In the second half, while Argentina dominated the match, Egypt seized two opportunities to counter attack. The first one, by Mostafa Ziko, was ruled out by VAR because, moments earlier, Marwan Attia appeared to step on Lisandro Martínez. But minutes later, in a similar play, Ziko scored again, putting the 2-0 for Egypt in the 67th minute.

With Argentina against the ropes, Cuti Romero and Messi responded and equalised the match in four minutes. Egypt, hoping to finish the match before extra time, took too many risks with an offenssive style and Argentina took advantage and finished it off in Egypt's style, with a counter-attack in the 93th minute, creating a hostile enviroment in the last minutes, with several players and members of Egypt staff seeing yellow and red cards as they are eliminated from World Cup.

Next, Argentina will face the winner of the Switzerland vs. Colombia match to be played tonight Tuesday at 22:00 CEST, 21:00 BST, in the quarter-finals on Sunday July 12,