World Cup 2026: new teams qualified and eliminated during round 2 of group stage

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Matchday 2 of the World Cup group stage is about to conclude, and new teams got qualified and eliminated during the matches on Monday/early Tuesday in European time. The day started with Messi breaking Klose's record of becoming the top sole goalscorer in World Cup history, in a 2-0 win to Austria that qualified Argentina almost surely as group leaders.

Shortly after, Mbappé added two more to chase Messi for the world record: Messi has scored 18 World Cup goals, Mbappé has scored 16 already. France beat Irak 3-0 in a match delated at halftime because of the heavy rain.

Later, Norway held off Senegal in a 3-2 win in which Haaland scored a brace, challenging Messi and Mbappé the status of top goalscorer of the competition (already becoming the top Norwegian World Cup goalscorer after two matches). Both France and Norway are confirmed qualified, and their match next Friday will decide who qualifies as group leaders...

Finally, Algeria shook off the disappointment of allowing Messi's hat-trick by defeating Jordan 2-1, with Luca Zidane also at the goal. Despite conceding early, the Desert Foxes bounced back with late goals by Benbouali and Gouiri, which means that Senegal beat Jordan 2-1 and Jordan has been eliminated after two matches.

Teams qualified for round of 32:



Mexico (Group A)



USA (Group D)



Germany (Group E)



Argentina (Group J)



France (Group I)



Norway (Group I)



Teams eliminated for round of 32



Haiti (Group C)



Tunisia (Group F)



Turkey (Group D)



Jordan (Group J)

