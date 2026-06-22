Algeria coach trusts goalkeeper Luca Zidane despite allowing Messi hat-trick

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Algeria's goalkeeper Luca Zidane became, unwantedly, one of the most talked about players of the World Cup when Leo Messi scored a hat-trick during an Algeria vs. Argentina match last Wednesday. Algeria plays again against Jordan tomorrow, Tuesday, at 5:00 AM CEST, 4:00 BST, with "their fate in their own hands", as coach Vladimir Petkovic reminded journalists on the press conference before the match.

And Zidane, 28, the son World Cup champion Zinedine Zidane, who changed sporting nationality from France to Algeria, will seemingly remain as the starting goalkeeper. "Everyone has the right to make mistakes. I have complete faith in his abilities", Petkovic said to reporters, via German news agency DPA, despite criticism for his performance and the three goals received, and being too young an inexperienced at the national team.

With Argentina expected to take top spot today on Group J if they beat Austria, Algeria could opt for the second spot of Group J if they beat Jordan tonight and then Austria in the final match of the group on Sunday. Qualification as a third placed team is possible, but they would need to improve their goal difference, now at -3 thanks to Messi...