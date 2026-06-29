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Wimbledon begins today: full schedule on Monday June 29, including first Sinner and Djokovic matches since RG

These are the first Wimbledon matches today Monday, including Sinner, Djokovic, Fonseca and Jódar

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Wimbledon 2026 begins today, June 29, with the first round matches for men's and women's singles, which will include the debut of top players such as defending champion Jannik Sinner, seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the men's draw, as well as Aryna Sabalenka in women's draw, all of them scheduled to play in the Centre Court, starting with Sinner vs. Kecmanovic at 13:30 BST, 14:30 CEST.

Other players debuting today include Casper Ruud, Joao Fonseca, Rafa Jódar, Martín Landaluce, Tommy Paul, Felix Auger-Aliassime and recently first-time ATP champion Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the men's draw, naturally without Carlos Alcaraz as he remains injured.

This is the full schedule for Monday, June 29, at Roland Garros:

Men's singles

Centre Court (13:30 BST / 14:30 CEST)


  • Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanović

  • Novak Djokovic vs Yibing Wu

Court 1 (14:10 BST / 15:10 CEST)


  • Marin Čilić vs Daniil Medvedev

Court 2 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)


  • Zheng vs Cameron Norrie

  • Félix Auger-Aliassime vs Alexander Shevchenko

Court 3 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)


  • Rafael Jodar vs Felix Gill

  • Casper Ruud vs Hubert Hurkacz

Court 4 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)


  • Emilio Nava vs Ignacio Buse

  • Thiago Tirante vs Fábián Marozsán

Court 5 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)


  • Marco Trungelliti vs Martin Damm Jr

  • Soonwoo Kwon vs. Martín Landaluce

Court 6 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)


  • Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Carreño Busta

  • Adolfo Vallejo vs Nicolás Mejía

Court 7 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)


  • Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Botic van de Zandschulp

  • Nuno Borges vs Tristan Boyer

Court 8 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)


  • Aleksandar Vukic vs Jenson Brooksby

  • Hamad Medjedovic vs Sebastian Ofner

Court 9 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)


  • Luca Van Assche vs Marton Fucsovics

  • Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Daniel Merida Aguilar

Court 10 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)


  • Aleksandar Walton vs Dino Prižmić

  • Jesper de Jong vs Rinky Hijikata

Court 12 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)


  • Arthur Rinderknech vs Oliver Tarvet

  • Brandon Nakashima vs Jack Pinnington Jones

Court 14 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)


  • Shintaro Mochizuki vs Max Basing

  • Jan-Lennard Struff vs Sebastián Báez

Court 15 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)


  • Ethan Quinn vs Luciano Darderi

Court 16 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)


  • Andrey Rublev vs Roman Safiullin

  • Hugo Gaston vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Court 17 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)


  • Dalibor Svrcina vs Learner Tien

  • Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Juan Manuel Cerúndolo

Court 18 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)


  • Alexandre Müller vs Tommy Paul

  • Roberto Bautista Agut vs João Fonseca

Wimbledon begins today: full schedule on Monday June 29, including first Sinner and Djokovic matches since RG

This post is tagged as:

SportstennisWimbledonJannik SinnerAryna SabalenkaNovak Djokovic


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