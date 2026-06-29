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Wimbledon begins today: full schedule on Monday June 29, including first Sinner and Djokovic matches since RG
These are the first Wimbledon matches today Monday, including Sinner, Djokovic, Fonseca and Jódar
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Wimbledon 2026 begins today, June 29, with the first round matches for men's and women's singles, which will include the debut of top players such as defending champion Jannik Sinner, seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the men's draw, as well as Aryna Sabalenka in women's draw, all of them scheduled to play in the Centre Court, starting with Sinner vs. Kecmanovic at 13:30 BST, 14:30 CEST.
Other players debuting today include Casper Ruud, Joao Fonseca, Rafa Jódar, Martín Landaluce, Tommy Paul, Felix Auger-Aliassime and recently first-time ATP champion Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the men's draw, naturally without Carlos Alcaraz as he remains injured.
This is the full schedule for Monday, June 29, at Roland Garros:
Men's singles
Centre Court (13:30 BST / 14:30 CEST)
- Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanović
- Novak Djokovic vs Yibing Wu
Court 1 (14:10 BST / 15:10 CEST)
- Marin Čilić vs Daniil Medvedev
Court 2 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Zheng vs Cameron Norrie
- Félix Auger-Aliassime vs Alexander Shevchenko
Court 3 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Rafael Jodar vs Felix Gill
- Casper Ruud vs Hubert Hurkacz
Court 4 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Emilio Nava vs Ignacio Buse
- Thiago Tirante vs Fábián Marozsán
Court 5 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Marco Trungelliti vs Martin Damm Jr
- Soonwoo Kwon vs. Martín Landaluce
Court 6 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Carreño Busta
- Adolfo Vallejo vs Nicolás Mejía
Court 7 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Botic van de Zandschulp
- Nuno Borges vs Tristan Boyer
Court 8 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Aleksandar Vukic vs Jenson Brooksby
- Hamad Medjedovic vs Sebastian Ofner
Court 9 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Luca Van Assche vs Marton Fucsovics
- Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Daniel Merida Aguilar
Court 10 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Aleksandar Walton vs Dino Prižmić
- Jesper de Jong vs Rinky Hijikata
Court 12 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Arthur Rinderknech vs Oliver Tarvet
- Brandon Nakashima vs Jack Pinnington Jones
Court 14 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Shintaro Mochizuki vs Max Basing
- Jan-Lennard Struff vs Sebastián Báez
Court 15 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Ethan Quinn vs Luciano Darderi
Court 16 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Andrey Rublev vs Roman Safiullin
- Hugo Gaston vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Court 17 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Dalibor Svrcina vs Learner Tien
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Juan Manuel Cerúndolo
Court 18 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Alexandre Müller vs Tommy Paul
- Roberto Bautista Agut vs João Fonseca