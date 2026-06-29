Wimbledon begins today: full schedule on Monday June 29, including first Sinner and Djokovic matches since RG

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Wimbledon 2026 begins today, June 29, with the first round matches for men's and women's singles, which will include the debut of top players such as defending champion Jannik Sinner, seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the men's draw, as well as Aryna Sabalenka in women's draw, all of them scheduled to play in the Centre Court, starting with Sinner vs. Kecmanovic at 13:30 BST, 14:30 CEST.

Other players debuting today include Casper Ruud, Joao Fonseca, Rafa Jódar, Martín Landaluce, Tommy Paul, Felix Auger-Aliassime and recently first-time ATP champion Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the men's draw, naturally without Carlos Alcaraz as he remains injured.

This is the full schedule for Monday, June 29, at Roland Garros:

Men's singles

Centre Court (13:30 BST / 14:30 CEST)



Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanović



Novak Djokovic vs Yibing Wu



Court 1 (14:10 BST / 15:10 CEST)



Marin Čilić vs Daniil Medvedev



Court 2 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Zheng vs Cameron Norrie



Félix Auger-Aliassime vs Alexander Shevchenko



Court 3 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Rafael Jodar vs Felix Gill



Casper Ruud vs Hubert Hurkacz



Court 4 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Emilio Nava vs Ignacio Buse



Thiago Tirante vs Fábián Marozsán



Court 5 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Marco Trungelliti vs Martin Damm Jr



Soonwoo Kwon vs. Martín Landaluce



Court 6 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Carreño Busta



Adolfo Vallejo vs Nicolás Mejía



Court 7 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Botic van de Zandschulp



Nuno Borges vs Tristan Boyer



Court 8 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Aleksandar Vukic vs Jenson Brooksby



Hamad Medjedovic vs Sebastian Ofner



Court 9 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Luca Van Assche vs Marton Fucsovics



Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Daniel Merida Aguilar



Court 10 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Aleksandar Walton vs Dino Prižmić



Jesper de Jong vs Rinky Hijikata



Court 12 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Arthur Rinderknech vs Oliver Tarvet



Brandon Nakashima vs Jack Pinnington Jones



Court 14 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Shintaro Mochizuki vs Max Basing



Jan-Lennard Struff vs Sebastián Báez



Court 15 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Ethan Quinn vs Luciano Darderi



Court 16 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Andrey Rublev vs Roman Safiullin



Hugo Gaston vs Stefanos Tsitsipas



Court 17 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Dalibor Svrcina vs Learner Tien



Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Juan Manuel Cerúndolo



Court 18 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)