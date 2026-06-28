After six finals, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is finally an ATP title winner

HQ

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has finally ended his long wait and claimed his first ATP title. The 27-year-old Spaniard, ranked as high as World No. 14 in November 2025, remained the higher ranked player in the ATP ranking to never won a tournament, despite reaching four finals last year, including three ATP 500 tournaments, and having three championship points against Alex de Minaur at the Washington Open.

This time, following his recent change of coach after being abandoned in the middle of Roland Garros, his first victory came at home in Spain, at the grass courts of the Mallorca Open, an ATP 250 event, against 22-year-old Ethan Quinn, in his first tour final. The Spaniard took control of the match, winning 7-6(7-4), 6-3, beating Grigor Dimitrov and Fabian Marozsán in quarter-finals and semifinals.

Davidovich Fokina will climb two spots in the ATP ranking from 25 to 23, and will continue to be the second higher ranked Spanish player in the ATP circuit behind Alcaraz. He is still ahead of Rafa Jódar, and became the seventh Spanish player to win a tour-level title on grass in the Open Era (since 1968).

He will immediately follow the success playing first round at Wimbledon against Juan Manuel Cerúndolo, at 15:30 CEST, 14:30 BST: last year, he reached third round of the Grand Slam in London.