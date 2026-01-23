Wildgate developer Moonshot Games undergoes layoffs as multiplayer shooter becomes unsustainable

HQ

Moonshot Games, the developer of multiplayer PvPvE shooter Wildgate, has confirmed layoffs have been made at the studio, following the underperformance of its latest release since July 2025. Wildgate's developer layoffs come just weeks after the game's publisher Dreamhaven also confirmed jobs were being cut.

In a statement to Game Developer, a spokesperson for Moonshot Games revealed that layoffs have been made, due to the size of the team being too large to support a game with the number of players Wildgate has. "Despite the increase in player numbers and overall positive reception, it wasn't enough to sustain the size of our development team," the spokesperson said, referencing the game going free on the Epic Games Store at the start of the year. "So we made the difficult decision to reduce team roles to ensure we can continue delivering updates to the game while working in a way that supports the studio in the long term. We remain focused on Wildgate's next content update, which introduces more quality of life improvements, including the highly-requested progression system, which we anticipate coming later this quarter."

Work will continue on Wildgate, then. This may surprise some readers, as a lot of multiplayer games that don't draw players are thrown in the bin after a few months, but there is potential for Wildgate, if it can just keep a fragment of all the game players in the world tuned in for long enough to see its comeback. Things aren't looking good, though, as on SteamDB the charts show a 24-hour peak of 55 players, with the player counts barely hitting into the early hundreds in the new year.