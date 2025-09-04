Wildgate, Sunderfolk publisher Dreamhaven undergoes layoffs

HQ

Dreamhaven, the publisher behind Lynked: Banner of the Spark, Sunderfolk, and most recently the multiplayer shooter Wildgate has revealed that it has undergone an unspecified number of layoffs. CEO Mike Morhaime revealed that the company was being reduced in size, and that this would see the departure of some employees.

As Morhaime posted on LinkedIn (via Insider Gaming), the primary impact is on the publishing group. "These choices are never easy — they affect talented colleagues who have played a key role in building Dreamhaven's foundation and supporting what has been an eventful year for us," Morhaime wrote. "We recognize that this comes at a time when far too many in our industry are facing similar challenges. To support our colleagues in their next steps, we've provided separation packages and benefits coverage, and partnered with Amir Satvat's Games Community to connect them with career transition resources and mentorship."

Dreamhaven will still support the games it has released this year alongside the communities made around them. This unfortunately comes as yet another piece of news around layoffs as it seems the gaming industry just still can't shake the job losses that have been plaguing it for years now.