Sports

Who won the Winter Olympics? Final medal table of the 2026 Olympics in Milano-Cortina

Norway, USA and Netherlands lead the medal table of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are over. On Sunday, February 22, Sweden took home the final gold medal of the Games against Switzerland in women's curling, the same day that USA took a long-sought gold medal in men's ice hockey. Now, after the 116 medal events took place and the 348 medals were handed, who won the Winter Olympics in 2026?

Norway leads in all accounts, with 41 medals and 18 golds. United States is second with 33 medals and 12 golds, and the Netherlands is third with 20 medals and 10 golds.

Italy, the host country, enjoyed their best Winter Olympic Games in history, with 30 medals and 10 golds. Despite having won ten more medals and the same golds as the Dutch, Netherlands surpassed them in the official table as they took 7 silvers, vs. Italy's 6.

In total, there have been 29 countries that took at least one medal in the Games, from the 93 countries that participated (plus the Russian and Belarusian athletes who participated as neutral). Here's the final medal table of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina.

2026 Winter Olympic Games full medal table


  1. Norway: 41 medals — 18 Gold, 12 Silver, 11 Bronze

  2. United States: 33 medals — 12 Gold, 12 Silver, 9 Bronze

  3. Netherlands: 20 medals — 10 Gold, 7 Silver, 3 Bronze

  4. Italy: 30 medals — 10 Gold, 6 Silver, 14 Bronze

  5. Germany: 26 medals — 8 Gold, 10 Silver, 8 Bronze

  6. France: 23 medals — 8 Gold, 9 Silver, 6 Bronze

  7. Sweden: 18 medals — 8 Gold, 6 Silver, 4 Bronze

  8. Switzerland: 23 medals — 6 Gold, 9 Silver, 8 Bronze

  9. Austria: 18 medals — 5 Gold, 8 Silver, 5 Bronze

  10. Japan: 24 medals — 5 Gold, 7 Silver, 12 Bronze

  11. Canada: 21 medals — 5 Gold, 7 Silver, 9 Bronze

  12. China: 15 medals — 5 Gold, 4 Silver, 6 Bronze

  13. South Korea: 10 medals — 3 Gold, 4 Silver, 3 Bronze

  14. Australia: 6 medals — 3 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

  15. Great Britain: 5 medals — 3 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

  16. Czech Republic: 5 medals — 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

  17. Slovenia: 4 medals — 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

  18. Spain: 3 medals — 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze

  19. Brazil: 1 medal — 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze

  20. Kazakhstan: 1 medal — 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze

  21. Poland: 4 medals — 0 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze

  22. New Zealand: 3 medals — 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

  23. Finland: 6 medals — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 5 Bronze

  24. Latvia: 2 medals — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

  25. Denmark: 1 medal — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze

  26. Estonia: 1 medal — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze

  27. Georgia: 1 medal — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze

  28. Bulgaria: 2 medals — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze

  29. Belgium: 1 medal — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze

Remember that the closing ceremony starts at 20:30 CET, 19:30 GMT on Sunday. Did you enjoy the 2026 Winter Olympic Games? In four years, they will be in the French Alps!

Igor Link / Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

SportsWinter Olympic Games


