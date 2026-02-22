Who won the Winter Olympics? Final medal table of the 2026 Olympics in Milano-Cortina

HQ

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are over. On Sunday, February 22, Sweden took home the final gold medal of the Games against Switzerland in women's curling, the same day that USA took a long-sought gold medal in men's ice hockey. Now, after the 116 medal events took place and the 348 medals were handed, who won the Winter Olympics in 2026?

Norway leads in all accounts, with 41 medals and 18 golds. United States is second with 33 medals and 12 golds, and the Netherlands is third with 20 medals and 10 golds.

Italy, the host country, enjoyed their best Winter Olympic Games in history, with 30 medals and 10 golds. Despite having won ten more medals and the same golds as the Dutch, Netherlands surpassed them in the official table as they took 7 silvers, vs. Italy's 6.

In total, there have been 29 countries that took at least one medal in the Games, from the 93 countries that participated (plus the Russian and Belarusian athletes who participated as neutral). Here's the final medal table of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina.

2026 Winter Olympic Games full medal table



Norway: 41 medals — 18 Gold, 12 Silver, 11 Bronze

United States: 33 medals — 12 Gold, 12 Silver, 9 Bronze

Netherlands: 20 medals — 10 Gold, 7 Silver, 3 Bronze

Italy: 30 medals — 10 Gold, 6 Silver, 14 Bronze

Germany: 26 medals — 8 Gold, 10 Silver, 8 Bronze

France: 23 medals — 8 Gold, 9 Silver, 6 Bronze

Sweden: 18 medals — 8 Gold, 6 Silver, 4 Bronze

Switzerland: 23 medals — 6 Gold, 9 Silver, 8 Bronze

Austria: 18 medals — 5 Gold, 8 Silver, 5 Bronze

Japan: 24 medals — 5 Gold, 7 Silver, 12 Bronze

Canada: 21 medals — 5 Gold, 7 Silver, 9 Bronze

China: 15 medals — 5 Gold, 4 Silver, 6 Bronze

South Korea: 10 medals — 3 Gold, 4 Silver, 3 Bronze

Australia: 6 medals — 3 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Great Britain: 5 medals — 3 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Czech Republic: 5 medals — 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Slovenia: 4 medals — 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Spain: 3 medals — 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze

Brazil: 1 medal — 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze

Kazakhstan: 1 medal — 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze

Poland: 4 medals — 0 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze

New Zealand: 3 medals — 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Finland: 6 medals — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 5 Bronze

Latvia: 2 medals — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Denmark: 1 medal — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze

Estonia: 1 medal — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze

Georgia: 1 medal — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze

Bulgaria: 2 medals — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze

Belgium: 1 medal — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze



Remember that the closing ceremony starts at 20:30 CET, 19:30 GMT on Sunday. Did you enjoy the 2026 Winter Olympic Games? In four years, they will be in the French Alps!