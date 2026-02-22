Closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina: time, performers and how to watch

HQ

The Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina come to an end: Sunday, February 22, is sadly the last day of the competition. There are still great matches, including the four-man bobsleigh, women's curling final, women's 50 km classic mass start cross-country skiing and the men's ice hockey final, before the big closing ceremony at the Verona Olympic Arena.

In the two-and-a-half hours event, all athletes will attend a parade, with flags from all delegations that participated in the event. One of the key moments will be passing the torch to the French Alps 2030, for the next Winter Olympics in four years.

Beyond the traditional parade, there will be a series of musical performances, including:



Achille Lauro



Benedetta Porcaroli



Gabry Ponte



Time and how to watch the 2026 Winter Olympics on Sunday?

The closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina starts at 20:30 CET, 19:30 GMT on Sunday, February 22.

You will be able to watch the Olympics Closing ceremony in most public broadcasters across Europe. That includes France TV, ZDF in Germany, NOS in Netherlands, BBC Sport in UK, TVE in Spain... As well as Eurosport, which is included in the HBO Max subscription at no additional cost.

Will you watch the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games 2026?