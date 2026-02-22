Sweden wins the final gold medal of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina

HQ

The final day of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina brought two last-minute joys for USA and Sweden: the United States men's ice hockey team, arguably the second favourite team in the competition, surprised the first favourite Canada in extra time, winning 2-1 the final and ending a 46 year drought of gold medals in men's ice hockey. USA also won the women's ice hockey final one day earlier.

Later on Sunday, Sweden took gold in the women's curling final, defeating Switzerland 6-5. One day earlier, Canada had beaten Great Britain 9-6 in the men's curling final.

Also on Sunday, Germany took gold and silver medal in bobsleigh, Eileen Gu for China took gold in freestyle skiing halfpipe, and Ebba Andersson for Sweden took gold in women's 50 km mass start in cross-country skiing.

The women's curling final was the last medal event of the 2026 Olympic Games. With the final count, Norway wins the Games with more medals, 41, and more golds, 18. US is second with 33 medals and 12 golds, and the Netherlands is third with 20 medals and 10 golds.

Italy, the host country, enjoyed their best Winter Olympic Games in history, with 30 medals and 10 golds. Now, it's all ready for the closing ceremony, starting at 20:30 CET, 19:30 GMT.