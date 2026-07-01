We're playing Momento on today's GR Live

We're back for another GR Live instalment today, where starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and checking out the opening hour of Fat Alien Cat and Nomo Studio's Momento, all at the GR Live homepage.

This game is regarded as a cosy room decorator, but the big twist is that the items you place and the choices you make ultimately play out over the course of a lifetime, shaping the story in peculiar and interesting ways.

After shadow-dropping on PC in early June, Memento recently debuted on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 1 and 2. So if you're interested in what it brings to the table, you can play Momento on a variety of platforms as of now.