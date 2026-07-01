Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Momento

We're playing Momento on today's GR Live

Join us as we experience a story set over a lifetime.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
RIIFS MOMENTO Arabia* Tonk* EDP 100ML

RIIFS MOMENTO Arabia* Tonk* EDP 100ML

From 28.93 GBP at 17 stores
See price

Advertisement in partnership with PriceRunner

We're back for another GR Live instalment today, where starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and checking out the opening hour of Fat Alien Cat and Nomo Studio's Momento, all at the GR Live homepage.

This game is regarded as a cosy room decorator, but the big twist is that the items you place and the choices you make ultimately play out over the course of a lifetime, shaping the story in peculiar and interesting ways.

After shadow-dropping on PC in early June, Memento recently debuted on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 1 and 2. So if you're interested in what it brings to the table, you can play Momento on a variety of platforms as of now.

Momento

Related texts



Loading next content