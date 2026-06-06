Momento shadowdrops during 2026 Wholesome Direct

At the Wholesome Direct tonight, we got a shadowdrop of a cosy room decorating game, with an interesting twist. Memento is officially out now on PC via Steam, but console players won't have to wait long before they can get their hands on the game.

Coming from developers Fat Alien Cat and Nomo Studio, Momento lets you choose how you want your ideal room to look, but you should be sure of what you place down, as you'll be spending a lifetime in this room. Not literally, of course, but throughout the game you'll decide which items are for keeps, and which can be changed in this story about the importance we place on our everyday objects.

As of the Wholesome Direct, Momento is available right now on Steam. But, if you're waiting for its console launch, it'll land not too far from today, with a release date of the 30th of June, 2026.