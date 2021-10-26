We're playing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on today's GR Live

HQ

Get ready for some 80s rock anthems and over-the-top action later today, as we will be spending some time with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. This third-person action title comes from the creators of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and it features an original story that is independent of the film and comic book series.

As usual, we'll be going live at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST at the GR Live homepage, so be sure to drop by to check out all of the action for yourself. In the meantime though, you can take a look at our review for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy here.