We're playing Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred on today's GR Live

HQ

The day has finally come to throw down with Mephisto and to do whatever it takes to free Sanctuary from the Prime Evil's vicious grasp. Diablo IV has been expanded with its second major DLC, as Lord of Hatred has now debuted on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox systems, bringing a new story, two new classes, a wealth of gameplay and quality-of-life changes, a new region, and more.

With Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred now available, we're going to be dedicating today's GR Live stream to the game, where starting from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and diving into the opening hour of Lord of Hatred all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by for a taste of the action, and for more from Lord of Hatred, be sure to read our dedicated review of the expansion.