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Dark Scrolls

We're playing Dark Scrolls on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out the latest project from Doinksoft.

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Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms - Dark Brotherhood Aspirants

Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms - Dark Brotherhood Aspirants

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We're back for another GR Live this afternoon, where we'll be getting out of the baking summer sun to instead take a look at Doinksoft's latest indie innovation. Known as Dark Scrolls, this game is a fantasy-themed action platformer with roguelite progression, and it's all about using different characters to overcome demanding challenges, finding secrets along the way.

With this being said, starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Dark Scrolls at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by for a taste of the action, and for more on Dark Scrolls, don't miss our dedicated and detailed review of the game.

Dark Scrolls

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Dark ScrollsScore

Dark Scrolls
REVIEW. Written by Muris Mulisic

Dark Scrolls wears its inspirations on its sleeve, but can it outshine the best of the genres it takes from?



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