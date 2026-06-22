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Dark Scrolls is a fast-paced blend of roguelite, shoot 'em up and arcade platformer that draws clear inspiration from several classic titles, including Ghosts 'n Goblins, Castlevania and a touch of Mega Man on top. The premise is simple: choose one of three starting heroes, plunge into a randomly generated level and try to survive to the end.

What at first appears to be classic retro action, however, quickly proves to be a game with considerably greater depth than the charming pixel art suggests. Behind the game is the indie studio Doinksoft, which has previously made a name for itself with acclaimed, pixel-heavy titles such as Gato Roboto and Gunbrella, and their characteristic flair for tight gameplay mechanics permeates every frame.

The prospect of several different paths leading to the end is always exciting.

Its greatest strength is its variety. There are only a few levels, but they are generated by a randomised engine, which means the environments look different every time you play through the game. This effectively eliminates the sense of repetition that often plagued many older platform games. The ability to choose different paths to the final goal also makes every run feel unique. There are clear echoes of Castlevania here, where the choices you make not only affect the difficulty but also encourage experimentation all the way through to the intense boss fights, which require you to have truly mastered your character's movement patterns.

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Pigeon, Grizz & Emerys

In the game, we meet Grizz, a large, bearded barbarian who relies on sheer brute strength, hurling heavy axes in an arc and crushing enemies with a powerful ground-pound attack from the air. In contrast, there is Pigeon, a fast and agile thief who focuses on mobility, throwing lightning-fast bursts of knives at close range and attacking straight downwards with his daggers mid-jump. For me, however, it was the wizard Emerys who became the obvious choice, as the combination of high mobility and the ability to attack from a distance made that choice of character an easy one. Add to that a wide array of unlockable characters with completely different abilities and playstyles. The game features a total of nine heroes, and by exploring hidden nooks and crannies, you can unlock everything from a barking dog to a saxophone-playing rat. Whether you prefer close-quarters combat, support roles or a more aggressive run-and-gun approach, there's a good chance you'll find a favourite.

The characters' unique skills open up a wealth of opportunities for variety and challenge. I didn't explore the co-op mode as thoroughly as I did the single-player mode, but the variety among the heroes is something I see as a major strength of the co-op. Just like in Golden Axe, there are fantastic opportunities to combine the different characters' unique strengths. The charming pixel art is also accompanied by a rousing, retro-style soundtrack that gets the adrenaline pumping during the most chaotic battles.

Grizz in action

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The upgrade system is another real hit. You collect crystals which you can later exchange for various skills. Building synergies between vampire-like life-stealing, helpful elves and faster projectiles gives a tangible sense of progression throughout each playthrough. There are few things as satisfying as feeling you've found the right combination of skills that transforms chaotic battles into well-oiled victory marches.

Despite its name, Dark Scrolls is also considerably more well-balanced than expected. The challenge is there, but the game rarely feels unfair. Failures are more often down to your own mistakes than to frustrating design choices, which makes you want to embark on a new round almost immediately.

Co-op chaos

Unfortunately, the game stumbles on one point that many modern roguelites have now resolved more effectively: the lack of a save system. You cannot save between levels, which means - and requires - a greater time commitment than is necessary. If you want to secure the crystals you've collected and end your play session, you're effectively forced to end your own run early. It feels unnecessarily cumbersome and risks putting off players who don't always have time for longer sessions.

It's a shame, because otherwise Dark Scrolls manages the feat of being both instantly entertaining and addictive in the long run. The variety of levels, characters and upgrades means the game constantly offers new ways to play, and its light-hearted tone balances the high intensity in an exemplary way. The game isn't a revolution in itself and won't give you the feeling that you're playing something unique for the first time. Its strengths lie precisely in the fact that it takes small elements from several game series across different genres and combines them into a very solid and entertaining game.

Dark Scrolls may not be the merciless challenge its name suggests, but it is a cleverly designed, charming and highly entertaining action game that makes it hard to put the controller down.