We're playing Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced on today's GR Live

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The time has finally come for Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced to make its arrival. Very, very shortly we'll be able to tell you about our time with the game in a dedicated review and you'll be able to then experience the returning adventure of Edward Kenway yourself on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S tomorrow when the full launch occurs at these times.

But we're also going to be diving into the game a little early this afternoon, as we're going to be making Black Flag Resynced the subject of today's GR Live stream, where starting from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the game all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to get an early taste of the anticipated remake, and again, stay tuned for our imminent review.