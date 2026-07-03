Here's exactly when you can start playing Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced

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July is largely headlined by two mega remakes when it comes to the video game world, as Halo: Campaign Evolved arrives at the end of the month, all while Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced debuts a few weeks earlier from July 9.

With Edward Kenway set to return as soon as next week, you may be wondering when exactly you'll be able to start playing through the remade adventure? If so, Ubisoft has now shared the exact timings and information, with the UK and western Europe details collated below.



PC (Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store, Steam) launch time: 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST on July 9



GeForce Now launch time: 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST on July 9



Consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) launch time: Midnight local time (00:00 BST/00:00 CEST) on July 9



This is all while recently it was even confirmed that Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced had been certified as Verified on Steam Deck, meaning the title should run well on the platform come debut.

For more from Black Flag Resynced, we recently spoke with a few Ubisoft developers working on the technical side of the game to learn more about how they built this title based on an evolved version of the Assassin's Creed Shadow engine.