We now know the selection of short films and projects for 'La Cinef' that will compete at the 79th Cannes Film Festival

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Two weeks ago, the organisers of the Cannes Film Festival, which will celebrate its 79th edition in 2026, presented all the films in the various categories, both those competing in the Official Selection and those to be screened throughout the event, from 12 to 23 May. However, that was not all that the great celebration of European cinema had in store for this year, and today both the spectacular official poster for the edition featuring Thelma and Louise and the two categories yet to announce their selected works have been revealed.

The Short Films category has selected 10 films, all of which are 15 minutes or less in length, from among dozens of productions and co-productions from 136 countries. The award for this category will be announced on 23 May at the festival's closing ceremony.

The Short Films Competition



FRESH CUT - Hadrien Bels



THE LAST SPRING - Mathilde Bédouet



SISTERS' SWIM - Lola Degove



THE END - Niki Lindroth Von Bahr



PARA LOS CONTRINCANTES (For the opponents) - Federico Luis



PELOTON TRUENO (Thunder Platoon) - Theo Montoya



GIẤC MƠ LÀ ỐC SÊN (The dream is a snail) - Thien An Nguye



ALGUMAS COISAS QUE ACONTECEM AO LADO DE UM RIO (A few things happening by a river) - Daniel Soares



SPIRITUS SANCTUS - Michal Toczek



NIKO NIŠTA NIJE REKAO (Nobody said anything) - Tamara Todorović



The 'La Cinef' category, a selection of projects from film schools around the world, has chosen 14 live-action and five animated projects for this edition from among the 2,750 submitted for selection. Directed by 12 women and 9 men, they will showcase ideas and stories from four continents and 15 different countries. La Cinef Awards will be presented on Thursday, 21 May, at a special ceremony at the Buñuel Theatre in Cannes, followed by a screening of the winning projects.

La Cinef Selection