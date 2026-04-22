We now know the selection of short films and projects for 'La Cinef' that will compete at the 79th Cannes Film Festival
Ten short films and 19 projects from film and animation schools have reached the final stage of this year's major European film event.
Two weeks ago, the organisers of the Cannes Film Festival, which will celebrate its 79th edition in 2026, presented all the films in the various categories, both those competing in the Official Selection and those to be screened throughout the event, from 12 to 23 May. However, that was not all that the great celebration of European cinema had in store for this year, and today both the spectacular official poster for the edition featuring Thelma and Louise and the two categories yet to announce their selected works have been revealed.
The Short Films category has selected 10 films, all of which are 15 minutes or less in length, from among dozens of productions and co-productions from 136 countries. The award for this category will be announced on 23 May at the festival's closing ceremony.
The Short Films Competition
- FRESH CUT - Hadrien Bels
- THE LAST SPRING - Mathilde Bédouet
- SISTERS' SWIM - Lola Degove
- THE END - Niki Lindroth Von Bahr
- PARA LOS CONTRINCANTES (For the opponents) - Federico Luis
- PELOTON TRUENO (Thunder Platoon) - Theo Montoya
- GIẤC MƠ LÀ ỐC SÊN (The dream is a snail) - Thien An Nguye
- ALGUMAS COISAS QUE ACONTECEM AO LADO DE UM RIO (A few things happening by a river) - Daniel Soares
- SPIRITUS SANCTUS - Michal Toczek
- NIKO NIŠTA NIJE REKAO (Nobody said anything) - Tamara Todorović
The 'La Cinef' category, a selection of projects from film schools around the world, has chosen 14 live-action and five animated projects for this edition from among the 2,750 submitted for selection. Directed by 12 women and 9 men, they will showcase ideas and stories from four continents and 15 different countries. La Cinef Awards will be presented on Thursday, 21 May, at a special ceremony at the Buñuel Theatre in Cannes, followed by a screening of the winning projects.
La Cinef Selection
- LASER-GATO (Laser-Cat) - Lucas Acher
- PHOTOGRAPH OF AN INSANE WOMAN TO SHOW THE CONDITION OF HER HAIR - Arwen Aznag
- TÚ, YO Y LA VACA (Me, You and the Cow) - Aina Callejón
- PICKLED - Fanny Capu
- BIRD RHAPSODY - Wonjung Choi
- ALWAYS WANTED TO BE GOD, NEVER WANTED TO BE GOOD - Noa Epars & Marvin Merkel
- PREKO PRAGA (Over the Threshold) - Tara Gajović
- GROWING STONES, FLYING PAPERS - Roozbeh Gezerseh & Soraya Shamsi
- SUNDAY'S CHILDREN - Reuben Hamlyn
- SOMEWHERE I BELONG - Youssef Handouse
- SILENT VOICES - Nadine Misong Jin
- TRAKCJE (Axles) - Jakub Krzyszpin
- ALDRIG NOK (Never Enough) - Julius Lagoutte Larsen
- TIAN TIAN DE MI MI (Our Secrets) - Lenti Liang
- SHADOWS OF THE MOONLESS NIGHTS - Mehar Malhotra
- TJ28 (28 Days Left) - Yasmin Najjar
- LEFT BEHIND, STILL STANDING - Vida Skerk
- ONDE NASCEM OS PIRILAMPOS (Where Fireflies Sparkle) - Clara Vieira
- WILL IT RAIN AGAIN TODAY - Wong Chau-Hong