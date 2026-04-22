The Cannes Film Festival pays tribute to the 35th anniversary of the premiere of Thelma & Louise on the official poster for the 2026 edition

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On 20 May 1991, a highly acclaimed director named Ridley Scott organised a world premiere during the Cannes Film Festival for his new film, Thelma & Louise, starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davies as the lead duo. Its impact, not only at that festival but on cinema and culture in the years that followed, was truly transformative. It was a daring film, which Scott struggled greatly to bring to fruition, and it also marked the feature film debut of a young and relatively unknown actor named Brad Pitt.

Now, in 2026, as the 79th Cannes Film Festival approaches its opening, the organisers have unveiled this year's official poster, which features none other than Thelma and Louise. They and their story, a milestone in the feminist struggle back then and still very much relevant today, reflect that transgressive and transformative spirit that should drive cinema today, when it must fight harder than ever for its identity and survival as a medium. They—Davies as Thelma and Sarandon as Louise—look at us defiantly, contemplating their legacy with a slight smile.

Gamereactor will be attending the Cannes Film Festival once again to enjoy two weeks of cinema, interviews and star-studded red carpets. And who knows, perhaps some of the films premiering in 2026, whether in the Official Selection or not, will resonate strongly enough to catch our eye, on a poster, 35 years from now.