Live: Presentation of the Official Selection of films for the 79th Cannes Film Festival

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On 9 April at 11:00 CEST, the organisers of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, President Iris Knobloch and General Delegate Thierry Frémaux, met with the media in a live-streamed event to present the Official Selection of films, which will be judged by the official jury chaired this year by the renowned director Park Chan-wook.

Follow the live presentation of the nominees below.

Gamereactor will be returning to the red carpet in Europe's film capital next month to attend the 79th Cannes Film Festival, taking place from 12 to 23 May, and bring you the latest news from the street, reviews of films in and outside the Official Selection, and interviews with the filmmakers and stars attending the event. Stay tuned.

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