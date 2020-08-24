Watch the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer

You're watching Advertisements

Five years after the release of Batman: Arkham Knight, we finally have the reveal of Rocksteady's next game, and as previously reported, it's all about the Suicide Squad taking on the Justice League.

Players will take control of members of the Squad in order to eliminate those pesky "heroes", but here's the thing - it seems they're not the heroes we all came to know, as they seem to be under the influence of Brainiac.

The terrible DC villain has invaded Metropolis, which will be massive and open for exploration, and apparently the common enemies will be Brainiac's own robots. So far, four members of the Suicide Squad have been confirmed, playable solo or with up to four players in co-op, and are as follows: Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to arrive in 2022 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.