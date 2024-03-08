Watch Dogs is getting a movie

HQ

Ubisoft is no stranger to making movies and TV shows based on its franchises. Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Prince of Persia, Rabbids and a mix of everything in Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix are just some examples we've seen through the years. We could have seen even more, as it's been seven years since a The Division movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain was rumoured and shortly after confirmed before going into limbo. Tom Hardy was also in talks about being in a Splinter Cell movie once, so not all of Ubisoft's plans see the light of day. We'll see what happens with the project revealed today.

Deadline reports that New Regency is making a movie based on Watch Dogs, and that Talk To Me's Sophie Wilde is in talks (...) to be in it. Mathieu Turi (Hostile and The Deep Dark) is set to direct the movie written by Christie LeBlanc (Oxygen), but that's basically everything noteworthy we're told about the project.

Not exactly as big names as the ones attached to the Rainbow Six movie last year, but the premise alone of Watch Dogs is enough for me to at least be curious about a movie. What about you?