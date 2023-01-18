John Wick director and Michael B. Jordan to make the Rainbow Six movie

HQ

It's easy to compare the John Wick movies and action games, so it's not weird that Derek Kolstad (the writer of the first three) is working on movies or TV shows based on Sifu, Splinter Cell, My Friend Pedro, Hitman, Just Cause and Streets of Rage even if the amount of projects is crazy. Meanwhile, director Chad Stahelski has settled with PlayStation Productions' Ghost of Tsushima movie. Until now.

Usually very reliable The Hollywood Reporter claims Chad Stahelski is set to be the director of the previously announced Rainbow Six movie. Michael B. Jordan will obviously also reprise his role as Without Remorse's John Kelly (aka John Clark), so it definitely sounds like an interesting combo.

The only question I have now is how long it'll take before this movie gets released, if ever, as Stahelski has signed on to direct the aforementioned Ghost of Tsushima movie, the Highlander remake, Classified and a bunch of other projects. That's before even mentioning how the making of movies based on The Division, Splinter Cell and Ghost Recon have gone...